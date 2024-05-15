Slovak Parliament Calls Extraordinary Meeting Regarding Assassination Of PM Fico

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Slovak parliament has called an extraordinary emergencymeeting in connection with the assassination attempt against PrimeMinister Robert Fitso. The next steps related to the emergencysituation in the country will be discussed at the meeting.

Azernews reports, citing foreign media outletsthat all political forces of the country have issued statementscondemning the incident. Also, the opposition parties havepostponed the demonstration organized against the reform preparedby the government regarding public television and radio.

In her statement, the Slovak President, Zuzana Chaputova, wishedthe PM Fico strength and speedy recovery in these criticalmoments.

It should be noted that after the assassination, a 71-year-oldman was detained as a suspect. It is believed that he shot at thePrime Minister. There is no explanation yet about the motives ofthe assassination.

First aid was provided to the Prime Minister, who was brought tothe hospital by helicopter, and the functioning of his vital organswas stabilized. According to the preliminary information the PrimeMinister has received several short from his abdomen, arms andlegs.