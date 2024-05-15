Amit Shah Likely To Visit Srinagar Today

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to arrive on a two-day visit to Kashmir on Thursday, a local BJP leader said here.
“The Home Minister will arrive here tomorrow evening and meet several delegations,” BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur told PTI.ADVERTISEMENT
He said Shah is also likely to chair a security review meeting during his overnight stay in the valley.
“Our local party leaders, delegations from the Pahari community, trade bodies and civil society are scheduled to meet the Home Minister,” Thakur added.
The BJP has not fielded its candidates for the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir but has unofficially extended support to some of the new political parties formed after the abrogation of Article 370. Read Also PoK Part Of India, Will Take It Back, Says Home Minister Shah Abrogation Of Article 370 Showing Result In J&K's Poll Percentage, Says Amit Shah
Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency went to polls in the 4th phase on May 13, recording a voter turnout of over 38 percent – the highest since 1996 in the Lok Sabha elections.
Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri seats will go to polls on May 20 and May 25 respectively in the 7-phase Lok Sabha polls. Results will be declared on June 04.
