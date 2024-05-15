Azerbaijani Energy Minister Engages In Diplomatic Visit To Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul

The Energy Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, ParvizShahbazov, is currently visiting Georgia, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

Minister Shahbazov and his delegation are set to participate inthe 7th meeting of ministers from four countries aimed atimplementing the strategic partnership agreement in green energydevelopment and transmission.

This agreement involves the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia,Romania, and Hungary, and the meeting is scheduled for May 15 inTbilisi.

The agenda for the meeting includes discussions on upcomingtasks to expedite the implementation of the aforementionedagreement.