President Ilham Aliyev Condemns Attack On Slovakia's PM

"I am shocked and appalled by the assassination attempt on PrimeMinister Robert Fico. I strongly condemn this attack. My thoughtsare with Prime Minister Fico, his family, and Slovak people. I wishhim the soonest recovery," President Ilham Aliyev wrote on his pageon X.

