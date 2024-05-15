               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev Condemns Attack On Slovakia's PM


5/15/2024 3:21:13 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has condemned the assassination attempton Prime Minister of Slovakia, Azernews reports.

"I am shocked and appalled by the assassination attempt on PrimeMinister Robert Fico. I strongly condemn this attack. My thoughtsare with Prime Minister Fico, his family, and Slovak people. I wishhim the soonest recovery," President Ilham Aliyev wrote on his pageon X.

AzerNews

