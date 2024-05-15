President: Tolerance And Multicultural Values Represent Norms Of Democratic Coexistence In Azerbaijani Society

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Azerbaijan, located at the crossroads of differentcivilizations, has never experienced discrimination and conflictbased on ethnicity and religion and has historically hadprogressive national, cultural, and religious relations based onmutual trust and respect,” said President of Azerbaijan IlhamAliyev in his letter to the participants of the Global DialogueForum organized by the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz InternationalCentre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID) inLisbon.

“Tolerance and multicultural values represent norms ofdemocratic coexistence in Azerbaijani society. High-profile eventssuch as the traditional World Intercultural Dialogue Forum, theInternational Humanitarian Forum, and the Summit of World ReligiousLeaders held in Baku have played an important role in thedevelopment of intercultural relations. We believe that ethnic andcultural diversity is not a dividing line but rather a unique assetthat serves harmonious development among nations,” the lettersays.