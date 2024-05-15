17Th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition Kicks Off In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 17th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition'Caspian Agro' and 29th Azerbaijan International Food Industry'InterFood Azerbaijan' have kicked off in Baku, at the Baku ExpoCenter.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Azerbaijani Minister ofAgriculture Majnun Mammadov highlighted the ongoing agrarianreforms in the country, as well as the governments's significantsupport measures, including providing farmers with access toagricultural tools and enhancing the scope of agriculturalinsurance.

Touching upon the country`s hosting of COP29 and declaring 2024as the "Green World Solidarity Year" in the country by PresidentIlham Aliyev, the minster noted that this year`s exhibition ismainly focused on showcasing modern agricultural production toolsbased on the principles of environmental protection, green energy,efficient use of resources, and organic production.

Highlighting fruitfully developing relations with Azerbaijan inthe agrarian realm, Igor Petrishenko, Deputy Prime Minister of theRepublic of Belarus, emphasized that his country attaches specialimportance to cooperation in Azerbaijan in the field ofagriculture.

Alisher Shukurov, Deputy Minister of Agriculture in the Republicof Uzbekistan described the exhibition as a unique platform forpromoting agricultural technologies and sharing advancedpractices.

The other distinguished speakers of the exhibition, includingChairman of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli,KOBIA Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and AZPROMO Executive Director YusifAbdullayev highlighted the reforms and progress achieved in thefield of food safety in recent years across the country, as well asthe country`s contribution to enhancing the access of theseproducts to international markets.

Muhammad Nasar Hayat, the representative of the UN Food andAgriculture Organization (FAO) in Azerbaijan, expressed FAO'ssatisfaction in contributing to the government of Azerbaijan'sefforts towards diversifying the country's economy. He also hailedthe importance of the exhibition in terms of the development of theagricultural sector.

Mentioning the increase in number of participants, ITE Group PlcRegional Director Edward Stroon said that these exhibitions will beorganized regularly.

The Baku-hosted exhibitions welcomed about 500 companies from 38countries. The scale of the exhibitions has increased by 10%compared to last year.

The three-day "Caspian Agro" exhibition displays up-to-datetechnologies, and modern irrigation systems applied inagriculture.

The International Forum on Innovation in Agriculture is slatedto be held as part of the Azerbaijan International AgricultureExhibition, which will feature panel discussions on various areasof agriculture.