Seventh Shipment Of Pakistani Aid Arrives In Egypt For Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Pakistan delivered its seventh consignment of humanitarian aid to the Egyptian Red Crescent on Wednesday, destined for onward distribution to Palestinians in Gaza.
The shipment,
which
arrived at Port Said,
includes essential food,
medicine,
hygiene kits,
blankets,
and tents.
This
brings the total humanitarian assistance delivered by Pakistan to Gaza to 680 tons.
“Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with the people of Gaza and will continue to provide them with essentially required humanitarian assistance in coming days,” said the Embassy of Pakistan in Cairo.
