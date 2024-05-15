Tensions increase amid African bordering nations over oil obstruction

(MENAFN) In a recent development exacerbating diplomatic tensions, Niger's military government has leveled accusations against Benin, alleging violations of bilateral trade agreements by impeding crude oil exports from Niger through its ports. The announcement came during a press conference convened by Nigerien Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, in response to Benin's decision to prohibit Niamey from utilizing the port of Seme Kpodji, situated just south of Cotonou, Benin's economic hub.



The rift between these West African neighbors traces back to the tumultuous events of last July when Nigerien soldiers orchestrated a coup, toppling President Mohamed Bazoum from power. Since then, relations have remained strained, exacerbated by Niger's decision to annul a military cooperation pact with Benin in September, citing allegations of the latter's involvement in supporting a proposed cross-border incursion endorsed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and backed by France, aimed at overturning the coup.



Benin's enforcement of ECOWAS sanctions, including border closures against Niger, further inflamed tensions, resulting in a logistical impasse with thousands of truckloads of essential goods stranded at the borders. While Cotonou eventually lifted restrictions on imported goods destined for Niger in December, it was only after ECOWAS rescinded punitive measures in February that the border officially reopened.



However, the recent blockade on crude oil exports underscores lingering animosities, with Beninese President Patrice Talon issuing a demand for Niger to fully restore its land border operations if it seeks to resume fuel exports through Benin's ports. Talon's insistence on border normalization underscores the complexity of the situation, highlighting the intricate interplay between diplomatic maneuvering and economic imperatives in the region.E: West African bloc lifts sanctions on Sahel state

