Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (May 16-18, 2024)

Doha, Qatar: Catch up on some events ending this weekend including the Qatar Economic Forum and the Doha International Book Fair, as more events are set up for families, friends, and individuals to explore.

As the summer season sets in and temperatures keep rising, events across Qatar are moving indoors. This weekend, citizens and residents can enjoy the weekend delving into historical crafts at the Museum of Islamic Art, immerse in compelling music at QNCC and theatre at the National Museum of Qatar, or witness equestrian mastery at Longines Arena.

Here is an array of options for this weekend:

Qatar Economic Forum

Until May 16

8am - 4pm

Spectators can tune in remotely

Qatar Economic Forum returns for its fourth edition with the last session happening on Thursday, May 16. Powered by Bloomberg, the forum explores the theme, "A World Remade: Navigating the Year of Uncertainty," which spotlights the issues driving global boardroom conversations and the Gulf's rising prominence.

Tune into the conversations of leaders across the globe through live broadcasts on Qatar Economic Forum's X account .

Doha International Book Fair (DIBF)



Photo by Oussama Abbassi/ The Peninsula

Until May 18

9am - 10pm

Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC)

It's your last chance to go book hunting and grab a copy of your preferred literature as the 33rd Doha International Book Fair concludes this weekend. The prominent and sought-after event has seen thousands of visitors-- from schools, families, and individuals from different walks of life-- explore the long row of books in different languages including English, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, and more.

The site also offers special pavilions including live cooking sessions, coffee shops for short coffee breaks, and a section showcasing art.

Admission is free for all. Timings vary according to date, so visitors are advised to check the schedule ahead of arrival.

Atlantis - The Immersive Odyssey

Until July 9

On Thursdays 10am – 11pm, On Fridays 2pm – 11pm, From Saturday to Wednesday 10am – 10pm

Msheireb Galleria

It's a new world under the sea in Atlantis - The Immersive Odyssey exhibition at Msheireb Galleria. The 1,000sqm area donning impressive VR technology, and recreational activities can take every visitor into the magical world underwater.

Families, friends, and even solo curious enthusiasts can embark on the exhibit's final journey as it concludes this Saturday, May 18.

Ticket prices are presented in three categories, starting from QR128. Visitors may purchase tickets here , or at the venue's counter.

QPO Presents QMA's Soloists

May 17

7pm to 9pm

Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC)

A showcase of musical talent and performance will take place at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) this weekend. If you're a music enthusiast, this event could just be your perfect destination. The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra (QPO), together with Qatar Music Academy (QMA), will showcase talented soloists, and the Qatar Youth Orchestra to perform alongside musicians. The event will be conducted by QPO's esteemed Giovanni Pasini, as the night promises to unfold the future of classical music in Qatar.

Tickets must be purchased for admissions, and can be booked here .

The Importance of Being Earnest

Until May 17

7:30pm onwards

National Museum of Qatar - Theatre

If you're in the mood for theatre then head to the National Museum of Qatar that is hosting, "The Importance of Being Earnest" this weekend. The play is a classic satire and vibrant retelling of a story about two men trying to find out how long they can pretend to be 'Ernest'. The event will unpack themes about dysfunctional families, class, gender, and relationships through a quick and witty comedy.

Tickets can be booked here .

Al Farissa - Ladies Only

May 17

4pm to 7:30pm

Longines Indoor Arena

Women in equestrian sports will take over the spotlight at Longines Arena this weekend. The all-ladies event is open to women only, and boys under the age of 10. Families, friends, and individuals are welcome to the afternoon event.

Berber Jewellery Collection from the Royal Palace



Photo credit: Qatar Museums

Until May 20

Museum of Islamic Art

If you find yourself in the vicinity of the Museum of Islamic Art, an exhibition dedicated to over 200 historical pieces on display at the iconic destination. The Berber Jewellery Collection from the Royal Palace, on until May 20, is the first time that the collection is exhibited outside of Morocco. It offers a window to the nation's culture while paying homage to the crafts' artisans.

It also gives the visitors a glimpse into the jewellery production in Morocco, as it reflects techniques, forms, and materials unique to its own.

Admission is free but time slots must be booked prior to visit. Booking can be made through the official website of Qatar Museums.