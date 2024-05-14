(MENAFN- Baystreet) GXO Scores Big with Sports Equipment Chain, Shares Rise

InspireMD Dips on Q1 Figures

InspireMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSPR) saw its shares give ground Tuesday, as the developer of the CGuardTM Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the treatment of carotid artery disease (CAD) and prevention of stroke, today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The Tel Aviv-based company generated CGuard revenue in the first quarter 2024 of $1.51 million, a 22.0% increase over the first quarter of 2023.

It also sold 2,553 CGuard EPS stent systems in the first quarter of 2024, as compared to 2,033 in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 25.6%.

Announced that an abstract of the one-year outcomes from its C-GUARDIANS IDE clinical trial of the CGuardTM Prime Carotid Stent System for the treatment of carotid artery stenosis has been accepted for presentation at the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC) 2024, which is being held May 28-31, in Leipzig, Germany.

The 30-day results demonstrated that patients with carotid artery stenosis and at high risk for carotid endarterectomy (CEA) had an overall major adverse event rate (death, stroke or myocardial infarction, or DSMI) of 0.95% from procedure through 30 day follow up when treated with carotid artery stenting (CAS) using CGuard.

The announcement of one-year results from C-GUARDIANS will potentially trigger the first of four $17.9 million financing tranches per the transformational private placement of up to $113.6 million that the company announced in May 2023.

NSPR shares lost six cents to begin Tuesday at $2.38.









