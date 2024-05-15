What Is Ashley Madison? Where To Watch THIS Popular Documentary 'Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ashley Madison:

Sex,

Lies, &

Scandal is a compelling crime series based on actual events. It stars Miranda Cosgrove, Chad Michael Murray, and Benjamin Bratt. The docuseries is on Netflix.

Despite being over a decade since the infamous Ashley Madison incident, which exposed the identities and accounts of thousands of affair-seekers, Netflix reports that interest in the story remains high.

This week, the streaming

service will debut "Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal," a docuseries on the 2015 data hack that affected over 30 million customers.

Release date and platform for Ashley Madison: Sex Lies & Scandal

Ashley Madison:

Sex, Lies, and Scandal will be released on May 15, 2024, and will be available on Netflix.

Plot

The series focuses on AshleyMadison, a Canadian online dating site founded in 2002 with the motto "Life is Short." Have an affair. The website targeted married people, pushing them to engage in extramarital relationships.

Initially, the site was

extremely

profitable, but it

was later hacked, resulting in the public disclosure of its users' information. The series teaser shows that Ashley Madison had millions of users before being defamed and banned.

The documentary

delves into the profound impact of Ashley Madison's actions on marriages, featuring interviews with those directly involved in the controversy.

This narrative is sure to evoke a deep sense of empathy.

All About Ashley Madison: Sex Lies & Scandal

Gagan Rehill and Zoe Hutton direct Ashley Madison: Sex Lies & Scandal.

Chris McLaughlin produces it, and Sophie Jones and Fiona Caldwell

serve as

executive producers.

In the official Netflix summary, "Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal" is described as focusing on the 2015 data breach and its repercussions."When a dating site for people seeking adulterous affairs is hacked, millions of users' intimate data is exposed, wrecking marriages and destroying lives," says the series' descriptor line.