Slovak PM Fico Hospitalized After Being Shot

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot after agovernment meeting and is being treated in hospital, Azernewsreports, citing foreign media sources

Several shots were fired at Fico. The prime minister's conditionwas not immediately known, and Slovakia's emergency medical servicesaid it sent a helicopter ambulance to the scene.

The town of Handlova, where the shooting happened, is about twohours' drive from the capital Bratislava. The government was in thetown for an off-site meeting.

Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová condemned what she called a“brutal and reckless” attack on the 59-year-old politician.“I'mshocked. I wish Roberto Fico all the strength in this criticalmoment to recover from the attack,” Čaputová wrote on Facebook.

Fico won a third term as Slovakian prime minister last Octoberafter running a campaign that criticized western support forUkraine. Ahead of the election, Fico made no secret of hissympathies towards the Kremlin and blamed“Ukrainian Nazis andfascists” for provoking Vladimir Putin into launching the invasion,repeating the false narrative Russia's president has used tojustify his invasion.