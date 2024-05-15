Azerbaijan's Zabukhchay Reservoir Project Nears Completion

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Construction on the Zabukhchay reservoir has reached 91%completion, Riad Akhundzada, head of the Department of Strategy,International Cooperation, and Science of the State Water ResourcesAgency, Azernews reports.

This reservoir is designed to supply irrigation water to theagricultural lands situated along both the right and left banks ofthe Hakari River, which runs through the recently liberated Lachindistrict of Azerbaijan.

He emphasised that the volume of the water reservoir is 27million cubic metres.

"The overflow capacity of the main channel that will leave thewater reservoir will be 6.2 cubic metres per second. With theconstruction of the reservoir, 12,100 hectares of land in Gubadliand Zangilan districts will be provided with irrigation water.