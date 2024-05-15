Zelensky Condemns Attempt On Fico: Violence Must Not Become Norm In Any Country

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, condemned the assassination attempt on Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico.

Zelensky released the statement on X , Ukrinform reports.

"The attack on Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico is appalling. We strongly condemn this act of violence against our neighboring partner state's head of government. Every effort should be made to ensure that violence does not become the norm in any country, form, or sphere," the President said.

Slovaks raise money for almost 2,700 artillery shells for Ukraine

He expressed hope that Fico would recover soon, and expressed Ukraine's solidarity with the people of Slovakia.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was hospitalized after being shot at after a government meeting in the Slovak city of Handlova. His condition is reported as“serious”.

The attacker was detained by the police.

Photo: President's Office