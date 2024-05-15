Mahindra Encash Automotive Unveils The All-New Mahindra XUV 3XO In Srinagar

Designed for the modern adventurer, the XUV 3XO combines cutting-edge technology with superior performance, redefining what it means to drive an SUV at its dealership situated at Hyderpora Bypass, Srinagar.

The unveiling ceremony was graced by distinguished guests Shamim Ahmad Relationship Managers LCU RESIDENCY ROAD SRINAGAR, and Abdul Wahid CCM RO Chandigarh Mahindra & Mahindra, who together unveiled the SUV. The event was also attended by Ms. Maham Rouf, CEO of Mahindra Encash Automotive, and Irfan Parray, General Manager Mahindra Encash Automotive.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO stands out with its sleek, aerodynamic design, featuring bold lines and a commanding presence. Its robust stance is complemented by a stylish front grille, advanced LED headlamps, and dynamic alloy wheels, making it a true head-turner on the road.

Under the hood, the XUV 3XO boasts a powerful 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, delivering exceptional power and efficiency. This state-of-the-art engine is paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, ensuring a responsive and exhilarating driving experience. Whether navigating city streets or exploring off-road trails, the XUV 3XO offers unmatched versatility and performance.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is equipped with the latest technology to keep drivers connected and safe. The advanced infotainment system features a high-resolution touchscreen, seamless smartphone integration, and voice command capabilities. With real-time navigation, entertainment, and communication at your fingertips, every journey becomes more enjoyable and convenient.

Safety is paramount in the XUV 3XO, which includes a comprehensive suite of driver-assistance features. From adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist to blind-spot monitoring and automatic emergency braking, the XUV 3XO is designed to protect both driver and passengers in every situation.

Comfort and Convenience Redefined

Inside the Mahindra XUV 3XO, luxury meets functionality. The spacious, ergonomically designed interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo alike. Premium materials, adjustable seating, and climate control ensure maximum comfort on every trip. Additionally, the XUV 3XO offers a range of customizable options, allowing drivers to tailor their SUV to their personal preferences.

Environmentally Conscious Innovation

Encash Automotive is committed to sustainability, and the Mahindra XUV 3XO reflects this dedication. With its fuel-efficient engine and eco-friendly manufacturing processes, the XUV 3XO minimizes its environmental impact without compromising on performance.

Availability and Test Drives

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is now available at Encash Automotive dealership throughout Kashmir. To experience the XUV 3XO first hand, customers are encouraged to schedule a test drive at Encash Automotive. For more information, visit or contact our customer service team at 18001210173, +91-9103382631 or [email protected]

About Encash Automotive

Encash Automotive Private Limited is the Authorised Dealer for Mahindra & Mahindra for both personal and commercial range of vehicles in across the Kashmir Valley with state of the art Personal Car Dealership on Hyderpora Bypass Srinagar and Commercial Vehicle Dealership in Narbal Gulmarg Road. The Company has got an exclusive State of the art service center and Body shop in Hyderpora Bypass Srinagar for the personal range, And the state of the art service center facility has been provided for the commercial vehicles in Narbal Gulmarg Road.

