Gia's Lasha Talakhadze Claims 7Th World Weightlifting Champion Title

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia's Weightlifting Olympic Champion, European Champion and
record-breaking athlete Lasha Talakhadze became a seven-time winner
of the World Championship on Sunday, after winning the event in
Saudi Arabia's capital city of Riyadh, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
Talakhadze has claimed three gold medals in the +109 kg weight
category after lifting 220 kg in snatch, 253 kg in clean and jerk,
and 473 kg in total.
The Georgian athlete also became a seven-time European Champion
in April in Yerevan.
Talakhadze was named the 2022 European Weightlifter of the Year,
making him the first Georgian athlete to earn the honour.
