IPL 2024: SRH V LSG Overall Head-To-Head; When And Where To Watch

Hyderabad, May 8 (IANS) Two playoff ambitions will collide when Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) takes on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday.

With 12 points from 11 games, LSG are currently fifth on the points table. SRH, meanwhile, are fourth with the same number of points from the same number of matches.

The two teams have met three times in the IPL so far and SRH are yet to LSG in the tournament.

SRH v LSG head-to-head 3

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 0

Lucknow Super Giants: 3

SRH v LSG match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

SRH v LSG match venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Live broadcast of SRH v LSG match on television in India: The SRH v LSG match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of SRH v LSG is available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Maharaj Singh

Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Devdutt Padikkal, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Matt Henry, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(w/c), Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Ashton Turner, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen