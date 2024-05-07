Qatar SC Ease Past Al Waab, Umm Salal Survive Al Bidda Scare In Amir Cup

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar SC secured a place in the quarter-finals of the Amir Cup after a 2-0 win over Al Waab in the last 16 match on Tuesday. At the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Bruno Tabata converted a penalty in the 30th minute put Qatar SC ahead, before a stoppage time goal by Ali Awad sealed the win over tournament debutants Al Waab. In the last eight, Qatar SC will face the winner tomorrow's match between Al Rayyan and Al Khor.

In the other last 16 match on Tuesday, Umm Salal scored twice in extra time to get past a resilient Al Bidda 3-1 at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium. Umm Salal will play either Al Gharafa or Al Ahli in the quarters.

Al Bidda surprised Umm Salal by opening the scoring in the first minute through Youssef Ahmed. Umm Salal did not take long to equalise, as Osama Tannan found the net in the 12th minute. Bidda missed an opportunity to go ahead after Bright Eno Bakare's penalty in the 21st minute was saved by Umm Salal goalkeeper Badji.

After the match finished 1-1 at the regulation time, Umm Salal scored two goals through Lucas Eduardo Joao and Kenji Joel in the 93rd and 96th minutes to seal the victory.

