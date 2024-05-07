Ukrainian Art, Fashion Event To Be Held In Cannes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On May 19, during the 77th Cannes International Film Festival, the UKRAINIANFASHION FILM FESTIVALwill be held – a charity night dedicated to Ukrainian culture, beauty, and fashion.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy , Ukrinform learned.

"The purpose of the event is to allow the community to learn about the soul of modern Ukraine through its culture, in particular, through showing the latest collections by acclaimed Ukrainian designers, as well as films, treating people with traditional dishes in modern interpretations; through beauty, art, culture, star performers, and mentors. Also, the event is to show the indomitability of the Ukrainian people and their national identity," the statement reads.

The event will also showcase new Spring-Summer 2024 collections from leading Ukrainian brands and designers: Park Avenue Atelier, Iryna Luzhetska, By Vel, and MOGARDI.

In addition to the fashion show, art shows and film screenings, a number of Ukrainian artists are set to perform on stage, including YAGODY, Ilona Gvozdova, winner of the Dancing with the Stars project, and Jerry Heil, the event's headliner who is now representing Ukraine at Eurovision 2024 alongside alyona alyona.

The host is Oleh Skrypka, the leader of the Vopli Vidopliasova rock band who founded the Dreamland Fest, as well as the modern Ukrainian rock music festival, Rock Sich.

During the event, a charity auction will be held to raise funds for the children of Ukraine.

The UKRAINIAN FASHION FILM charity night will be held with the support and assistance of Association France Ukraine - Idees sans frontier Cote d'Azur and the Ukrainotvortsi charity organization.

As reported, the 77th Cannes Film Festival will run May 14 through 25.