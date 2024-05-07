Aiding Acapulco: The Home Depot Foundation Supports Long Term Hurricane Otis Recovery Efforts

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Built From Scratch

Last October, Hurricane Otis made landfall in Acapulco, Mexico, as a Category 5 with sustained winds of 165 miles per hour. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA ),“Otis was the strongest hurricane in the Eastern Pacific to make landfall in the satellite era.”

The storm left a trail of destruction, impacting more than 30,000 families and destroying over 4,000 buildings, including residences, hospitals and clinics. Additionally, the hurricane toppled critical utility poles and severed vital communication lines.

The Home Depot has two stores in the city. While the store near Acapulco Bay suffered less damage, the Diamante store was closed for more than three months and has recently reopened, signaling a significant step towards recovery.

Homer Fund and Fondo Naranja, The Home Depot Foundation Mexico's associate assistance program, joined forces and provided more than $480,000 to support the 178 associates affected and displaced by the disaster. In addition, associates at the store support center donated food, water and other essentials.

In a display of solidarity with the broader community, The Home Depot Foundation (US) has granted $500,000 to TECHO, a nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing poverty in Latin America and a long-time key partner of The Home Depot Foundation Mexico. These funds will help construct 64 houses in areas devastated by Hurricane Otis.

Additionally, The Home Depot Mexico launched a special fundraising campaign, matching every peso donated by its vendors. The funds will be donated to TECHO and Construyendo AC to help construct over 40 additional houses. In the end, more than 100 new houses will be built.

The Home Depot Foundation's collaboration with TECHO represents a continuation of their shared commitment to creating sustainable solutions in disadvantaged communities. Through fundraising campaigns, disaster response programs and local volunteerism, both organizations are dedicated to fostering resilient communities that can withstand and recover from adversity.

The Home Depot Foundation is committed to short-term response and long-term recovery in communities impacted by natural disasters. To learn more, visit HomeDepotFoundation .

