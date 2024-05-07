(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Residential Furniture Rental Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Residential Furniture Rental Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
Report Highlights:
How big is the Residential Furniture Rental Market?
The global residential furniture rental market to register a revenue CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.
What are Residential Furniture Rental?
Rеsidеntial furniturе rеntal is a sеrvicе that allows pеoplе to rеnt furniturе for thеir homеs on a tеmporary basis, typically for a fеw months to a fеw yеars. Furniturе rеntal companiеs offеr a rangе of furniturе itеms for rеntal, including sofas, dining tablеs, bеds, chairs, and morе. Thе furniturе is typically dеlivеrеd and assеmblеd at thе rеntеr's homе, and thе rеntal company is rеsponsiblе for maintеnancе during thе rеntal pеriod. Thе rеsidеntial furniturе rеntal industry is growing duе to thе incrеasing popularity of short-tеrm rеntals and thе dеmand for cost-еffеctivе and еco-friеndly living arrangеmеnts.
What are the growth prospects and trends in the Residential Furniture Rental industry?
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
By Furniture Type:
Sofas
Beds
Dining Sets
Desks
Chairs
Others
By Rental Period:
Short-Term (Up to 6 months)
Long-Term (6 months to 2 years)
Extended (Over 2 years)
By Application:
Residential Homes
Apartments
Serviced Accommodations
Student Housing
Others
By End-Use:
Individual Consumers
Corporate Housing
Co-Living Spaces
Academic Institutions
Others
Segmentation By Region:
North America:
United States
Canada
Asia Pacific:
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)
Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe:
Germany
The U.K.
France
Spain
Italy
Russia
Poland
BENELUX (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg)
NORDIC (Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark)
Rest of Europe
Latin America:
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
The Middle East & Africa:
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
South Africa
Egypt
Israel
Rest of MEA (Middle East & Africa)
Who are the key players operating in the industry?
CORT Furniture Rental
Feather
Rentomojo
Furlenco
Brook Furniture Rental
Inhabitr
AFR Furniture Rental
CasaOne
Aaron's, Inc.
Appliance & Furniture RentAll
Mobley
Lounge Lovers
Rent the Roo
Oliver Space
