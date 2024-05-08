Karan Wahi Digs Into Chhole Bhature With ‘Teen Deviyan’ During Night Shoot

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Actor Karan Wahi gorged on some delicious chole bhature while shooting on set.
Karan took to Instagram stories, where he shared a picture of his meal and wrote:“Mumbai mai chole bhature.”
He then shared an upside-down picture featuring him and his co-stars including Reem Shaikh and wrote:“Teen Deviyan.”
Reem too shared a video, where she asked Karan to look into the camera while he was taking the upside down image. The actor looked and said:“Night shoot.”
Karan is currently seen on 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani', a legal drama series, which also stars Jennifer Winget and Reem.
