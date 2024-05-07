Seven Killed In Wall Collapse In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, May 8 (IANS) Seven migrant workers, including a four-year-old child, were killed in a wall collapse in Greater Hyderabad following heavy rain, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred Tuesday night at an under-construction apartment in Renuka Yellamma colony in Bachupally in Medchal Malkajgiri district.

The bodies were recovered from debris by rescue workers in an operation that lasted till early Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Tirupati Rao (20), Shankar (22), Raju (25), Ram Yadav (34), Geeta (32), Himanshu (4) and Khushi.

The victims were construction workers from Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Police shifted the bodies to Osmania Hospital for autopsy and took up investigation.

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed Hyderabad and some other districts of Telangana on Tuesday evening, inundating low-lying areas and uprooting trees. Six people were killed in separate rain-related incidents