Israeli Hostage Dies In Gaza: Hamas

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, May 8 (IANS) An Israeli elderly hostage passed away in Gaza as she did not receive medical treatment amid the Israeli attacks on the hospitals in the enclave, Hamas has said.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said in a statement on Tuesday that "Judy Feinstein, an elderly woman, died because she did not receive intensive medical care due to the enemy's destruction of hospitals in the Gaza Strip", Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement came one day after Hamas announced acceptance of the ceasefire deal that would include a prisoner deal with Israel.

Israel has launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, following Hamas' surprise attack on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people and captured about 240 others, according to official Israeli data.

Meanwhile, more than 34,500 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli army attacks in Gaza and more than 78,000 have been wounded, according to the Gaza-based health authority.