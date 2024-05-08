Telangana News: Wall Collapses In Hyderabad, Leaves 7 Dead

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Telangana news: Wall collapse in Telangana's capital, Hyderabad, caused the death of seven people, reported Hyderabad police rainfall in the Bachupally area caused a retaining wall at an under construction apartment to collapse on Tuesday, May 7, evening which killed as many as seven people, including a four-year old child, police informed PTI news agency.

The deceased hailed from Odhisha and Chhattisgarh who were migrant workers, according to Bachupally police. An excavator was used to recover the bodies from under the debris early on Wednesday read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to visit Hyderabad today; traffic restrictions imposed, advisory issued. Check hereTelangana state bore witness to heavy showers that disrupted daily life in many places. Traffic snarls and water waterlogging were a common sight as a result the wake of the situation, the DRF ( Disaster Relief Force) teams were stationed to assist water logging and fallen trees in various places in the city, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials informed PTI read: Heatwave grips 3 states today, IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states; Check full weather forecast hereMunicipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary, Danakishore along with GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose paid a visit to various waterlogging sites and gave directives to DRF teams deployed on ground in the city per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest weather bulletin, the states of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka will witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds until May 12 read: Karachi Bakery selling expired products: Hyderabad store found violating regulations; officials discard rusks, biscuitsHyderabad police issued a traffic advisory imposing traffic restrictions and diversions for May 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday night and drove off to Raj Bhavan following his arrival. PM Modi will be addressing public meetings in Vemulawada and Warangal for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Wednesday, May 8, amid the waterlogging situation in the capital city trafficpolice advised commuters to avoid the route the PM is scheduled to take.

