Government Extends Relief Measures To Tackle Maritime Crisis, Price Hikes

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Cabinet on Tuesday decided to extend its decision issued on January 21, which exempted customs duties and the general and private sales tax on maritime freight charges, to June 30.

The decision comes as prices of maritime freight in the markets are "still higher" than their normal rates as a result of the repercussions of the maritime crisis in the Red Sea, where the decision aims to reduce costs of importing goods and alleviate the impact of their prices on citizens, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The Council of Ministers also reviewed the periodic report of the Ministry of Industry and Trade on measures taken to reduce rising prices and enhance the strategic stock of basic goods and materials.

Speaking during the Cabinet session, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Shamali said that the ministry's monitoring teams continue to carry out their field visits to commercial establishments nationwide to detect any possible violations.

Shamali noted that ministry teams, during the last week of April, carried out 1,649 visits to establishments and issued 63 fines.

By monitoring the average prices of 90 basic commodities, he said that local markets witnessed price stability of 62 basic commodities, a decline of 23 other items, and a slight increase in the prices of five commodities, including some types of imported chicken and meat.

Shamali referred to the ministry's decision to set price ceilings for fresh poultry as of Monday, which aims to curb the unjustified rise in its prices and intensify its monitoring tours to ensure adherence to price caps and control any possible violations.

Also, the Council of Ministers decided to refer the director-general of the Land Transport Regulatory Commission Abdulrahim Wreikat to retirement.