India-Canada Ties: 'Decade-Old Issues Resurfacing With Crimes', Indian Envoy Amid Nijjar Killing Row

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Sanjay Kumar Verma, Indian envoy to Canada, characterized the relationship between the two countries as marred by \"decade-old issues\" that have resurfaced with unfortunate crimes and threats originating from Canadian territory. He also emphasized that the fate of India will be determined by Indians themselves, not by foreigners.

Addressing an event in Montreal on Tuesday, the Indian High Commissioner said,“Discussions are taking places at government level on both sides through diplomatic channels. I think it will come to see the virtue of resolving the issues. I am only concerned about national security, and threats emanating from Canada.\"“If Indians living abroad want to decide the fate of India, its better for them to go back and participate in the election process. India goes through an election process in every five years,” he said as quoted by newswire ANI.

“As strategic partners or friends, the two countries should understand each other's concerns and respect their culture diversity. Unfortunately, there have been decades-old issues between India and Canada that have resurfaced due to unfortunate crimes,” Verma said.

Verma made first public statement since the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrested three Indian nationals in connection with the assassination of Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar Singh, 28, Kamalpreet Singh, 22 and Karan Brar, 22, all Indian nationals, are facing charged of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Last Friday, Canadian Police said the cops are still probing whether the three accused had ties to the Indian government, India has strongly denied involvement in Nijjar's death. External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Saturday India will wait for Canadian police to share information on the three accused was a Canadian citizen campaigning for the creation of Khalistan, an independent Sikh homeland carved out of India. The presence of Sikh separatist groups in Canada has long frustrated New Delhi, which had labeled Nijjar a \"terrorist.\"Canadian Sikh leaders have called for Canada to investigate Indian interference in Canadian affairs. Nijjar's longtime friend Moninder Singh called the arrests in his friend's death \"bittersweet\" last week.

