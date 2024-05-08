Tavria Paratroopers Show How They Destroy Russian Infantry Fighting Vehicle And Eight Motorcycles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an infantry fighting vehicle with a crew and eight motorcycles near Novomykhailivka using FPV drones.

The 79th Separate Air Assault Tavria Brigade of the Air Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Paratroopers show video of enemy vehicles being destroyed near Novomykhailivka

Paratroopers managed to damage another infantry fighting vehicle and a tank.

As reported, in the Kupiansk direction, fighters of the“Revenge” brigade destroyed six enemy shelters.