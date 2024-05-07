GWC To Sponsor Qatari Paralympic Champion Arshid

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC) has announced its sponsorship of Qatari Paralympic champion Ali Radi Arshid as part of its social responsibility programme.

This initiative aims to support Qatari athletes of determination, enabling them to reach their full potential and compete at the highest level, both domestically and internationally, especially Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

GWC managing director Sheikh Abdulla bin Fahad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani received Arshid along with a delegation from Qatar Paralympic Committee (QPC) headed by Amir al-Mulla, its executive director.

Arshid has a remarkable track record of accomplishments, including winning the bronze medal at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games, and the silver medal at the 4th West Asian Para Games in Sharjah.

He is currently preparing for further competitions, standing as a shining example of perseverance, resilience, and unwavering commitment to self-improvement.

His consistent performance and numerous international titles make him a proud representative of Qatari athletes, demonstrating their ability to overcome obstacles and achieve remarkable success regionally and globally. GWC's sponsorship of the Qatari para-athlete reflects the company's full commitment to support local talents and champions, particularly people of determination who contribute to the country's remarkable accomplishments across major international sports events.

In line with Qatar National Vision 2030, GWC seeks to empower and integrate people of determination through sustainable development programmes, while continuing to support QPC's efforts to promote sporting activities for those with special needs. GWC's social responsibility initiatives focus on youth, education, sports, culture, knowledge creation, and entrepreneurship, contributing to the development of sustainable ecosystems that benefit the community and allow talents to thrive.

Therefore, supporting QPC is an integral part of the company's CSR programme and is a testament to GWC's unwavering commitment to create more inclusive and tolerant societies.

