Petal Ads Unveils Groundbreaking Advertising Solutions for Chinese Outbound Tourism Industry at Arabian Travel Market 2024

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, UAE: 7 May 2024 – Petal Ads, Huawei’s leading advertising platform, took center stage at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024. Themed "Empowering Innovation - Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship", ATM focused on exploring how innovative sustainable travel trends will evolve and identifying strategies for growth within key vertical sectors of tourism. During the event, Petal Ads presented groundbreaking solutions tailored for the global tourism industry, highlighting its stand’s theme: "Your key to unlocking success in China."



On the opening day of ATM, Mr. Justin Chen, Managing Director of Petal Ads, Huawei Consumer Cloud, presented a whitepaper co-authored by leading Chinese travel platform Qunar. The whitepaper offers exclusive insights into China’s outbound tourism trends and traveler behaviors, alongside data-driven strategies to reach this key market:

- Outbound travel from China to the Middle East and Africa has increased significantly, exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

- Pre-holiday periods are crucial for marketing, as they coincide with peak app usage.























































Petal Ads organized a discussion on the topic of ‘Capitalizing on China's Predicted Tourism Surge’. Led by a panel of key industry leaders discussed how advertisers can tap into China’s booming outbound tourism landscape with personalized mobile marketing experiences that align with cultural preferences, latest trends, and tourism predictions.



Additionally, the Petal Ads stand witnessed the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with key regional partners like Emirates Airlines, ENOC, and Talabat. These alliances solidify Petal Ads' commitment to fostering a robust digital ecosystem within the region.



As a key offering in Huawei’s suite of services, Petal Ads is a powerful tool that helps advertisers reach their target audience with seamless precision. Its vast network of both proprietary and third-party apps offers advanced targeting, connecting with users across the globe. Petal Ads enables advertisers to stand out with impactful ad formats including splash screens, banners, interactive reward-based ads, seamless native integrations, and captivating video rolls. Furthermore, by using Petal Ads’ AI capabilities, advertisers can optimize their marketing campaigns for maximum efficiency and impact.



Highlighting the Travel Industry's Pioneering Role, Mr. Chen emphasized how the travel industry is leading mobile innovation, stating Petal Ads' firm commitment to supporting its continued growth.

“Our constantly evolving platform empowers businesses to connect with global audiences through advanced targeting, reaching users anytime, anywhere. He said. By leveraging cutting-edge AI, machine learning, and big data, Petal Ads is shaping a smarter and more engaging future for mobile advertising."



Furthermore, a list of the top Chinese media partners across various categories like Weibo, Xiaohongshu (Red) and The Paper News were showcased at the stand. The list included video and entertainment platforms, news portals, sports media, women's interest publications, essential tool providers, and even emerging novel media. These carefully selected partners offer a comprehensive media ecosystem that allows for precise audience targeting.

The solution is particularly valuable for marketers in popular destinations such as the UAE, KSA, and Qatar, who have consistently marketed to outbound Chinese travelers across both business-to-consumer and business-to-business channels. With Petal Ads, travel and tourism companies across the region can engage, attract, and benefit from the growing numbers of Chinese tourists.

In addition to showcasing the platform’s unique benefits for the travel industry, Huawei also highlighted the latest developments made in this pioneering, results-driven platform. Among the updates is a new feature that allows Petal Ads to go beyond Huawei devices. Advertisers can now serve personalized advertisements across a range of connected devices including smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs, and other Internet of Things (IoT) products, offering unparalleled reach and engagement and solidifying Huawei’s position as an innovative advertising solutions provider.







