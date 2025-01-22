Mugham Music Thrills Audience In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
People's Artist of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan Gulyanag Mammadova
and the winner of the "Mugham" TV contest Maftun Safarli have
thrilled the audience at International Mugham Center,
Azernews reports.
The performance was accompanied by the instrumental ensemble
"Mugham" led by tar player Rashad Ibrahimov. The musicians were met
with a storm of applause.
Mugham as a form of Azerbaijani folk music is deeply rooted in
the spiritual culture of the East. It is one of the oldest genres
and the basis of the Azerbaijani oral classical music tradition,
along with song and dance folklore. Included in the UNESCO List of
Masterpieces of the Intangible Heritage of Humanity, mugham is the
embodiment of the soul of the Azerbaijani people, a reflection of
their traditions and customs. In total, there are seven main types
of modes: Rast, Shur, Segah, Shushter, Chargah, Bayat-Shiraz,
Humayun and several secondary ones. Their performance requires high
masterly training and special talent.
Mugham regulates the harmonious balance of a person, awakens
affection and love for life, and finally, it is a monument of art
that has played a significant role in the development of spiritual
values of mankind for centuries. In this sense, mugham is a
symbol of love and wisdom. The mysterious world of mughams has
always attracted the attention of scientists around the world.
Musicologists, literary scholars, historians, scientists and
philosophers of the Middle Ages have conducted many scientific
studies on this unique form of art.
The International Mugham Center was established on the
initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President
of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, in accordance
with the presidential decree dated April 6, 2005.
The center, which laid its foundation that same year and is
known as one of Baku's unique architectural projects, opened its
doors in 2008.
The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes
of the tar, an Azerbaijani musical instrument used in performing
mugham. The center was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation.
In 2024, the Mugham Center is the first cultural institution in
Azerbaijan to be awarded "international" status by legislation.
The Center regularly organises large-scale music festivals and
concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.
It also takes important steps towards bolstering cultural ties
with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other
countries.
The International Mugham Center is determined to further expand
its work and promote Azerbaijani musical culture.
Numerous projects are being carried out by the center in the
direction of studying and promoting mugham art.
