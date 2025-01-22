Mugham Music Thrills Audience In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

People's Artist of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan Gulyanag Mammadova and the winner of the "Mugham" TV contest Maftun Safarli have thrilled the audience at International Mugham Center, Azernews reports.

The performance was accompanied by the instrumental ensemble "Mugham" led by tar player Rashad Ibrahimov. The musicians were met with a storm of applause.

Mugham as a form of Azerbaijani folk is deeply rooted in the spiritual culture of the East. It is one of the oldest genres and the basis of the Azerbaijani oral classical music tradition, along with song and dance folklore. Included in the UNESCO List of Masterpieces of the Intangible Heritage of Humanity, mugham is the embodiment of the soul of the Azerbaijani people, a reflection of their traditions and customs. In total, there are seven main types of modes: Rast, Shur, Segah, Shushter, Chargah, Bayat-Shiraz, Humayun and several secondary ones. Their performance requires high masterly training and special talent.

Mugham regulates the harmonious balance of a person, awakens affection and love for life, and finally, it is a monument of art that has played a significant role in the development of spiritual values ​​of mankind for centuries. In this sense, mugham is a symbol of love and wisdom. The mysterious world of mughams has always attracted the attention of scientists around the world. Musicologists, literary scholars, historians, scientists and philosophers of the Middle Ages have conducted many scientific studies on this unique form of art.

The International Mugham Center was established on the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, in accordance with the presidential decree dated April 6, 2005.

The center, which laid its foundation that same year and is known as one of Baku's unique architectural projects, opened its doors in 2008.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azerbaijani musical instrument used in performing mugham. The center was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

In 2024, the Mugham Center is the first cultural institution in Azerbaijan to be awarded "international" status by legislation.

The Center regularly organises large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

It also takes important steps towards bolstering cultural ties with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other countries.

The International Mugham Center is determined to further expand its work and promote Azerbaijani musical culture.

Numerous projects are being carried out by the center in the direction of studying and promoting mugham art.