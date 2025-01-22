Trump issues pardons to January 6 rebels

(MENAFN) US President Donald has issued pardons to approximately 1,500 individuals involved in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot, hours after being sworn in for his second term. Trump signed an executive order in the Oval Office granting "full, complete, and unconditional" pardons to those convicted of crimes related to the riot, and commuted the sentences of 14 others. He also instructed the attorney general to drop all pending indictments related to the event, framing the pardons as a way to rectify a "grave national injustice" and promote "national reconciliation."



The January 6 insurrection saw Trump supporters storm the Capitol in an effort to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's 2020 election win, leading to clashes with law enforcement and property damage. Some rioters, including Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot by police, were involved in violent actions. Trump, who has consistently disputed his election loss, called the rioters patriots and claimed their prosecutions were politically motivated.



Among those pardoned is Enrique Tarrio, former leader of the Proud Boys, who is currently serving a 22-year sentence.

