Investcorp Wins New Mandate And Reaches $2.3Bn In Funds Raised Across Asia

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Investcorp, a leading global alternative firm, is pleased to announce that it has been chosen by Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan) (“KWAP”) to manage a special managed account (“SMA”) for the private equity asset class worth over $110 million.







KWAP is one of the top two pension funds in Malaysia, with $36 billion AUM and investments in 54 private equity funds and 5 private equity direct companies globally. Investcorp has been selected as one of two global to manage the account in a highly competitive process with over 100 GPs invited to participate. The SMA will focus primarily on Southeast Asia investments, with a 15-20% allocation to Europe.

The SMA adds to $2.2 billion raised by Investcorp from Asian institutional investors in the last 18 months as it continues to build its global distribution system and deliver fundraising capabilities to investors across key markets in Asia.







A Partnership with two leading sovereign wealth funds with formation of a new $526 million venture focused on acquiring industrial real estate assets in the United States

A cornerstone investment from the China Investment Corporation in the Investcorp Golden Horizon platform, which invests in high-growth companies across Saudi Arabia, the Gulf Corporation Council ('GCC') and China

Over $1.3 billion raised in Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs) for Investcorp's US and European CLOs Capital raised from a mix of global and India domestic institutional investors for Investcorp India Growth Equity Fund

Investcorp's key mandates from the last 18 months include:

Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman of Investcorp, commented:“Asia continues to be one of the most exciting and interesting regions for Investcorp. We established our first base in Asia in 2017, when we opened our Singapore office. From there, we have pushed into new markets which have proven of great strategic importance as we seek to further serve our investors in the region. 2024 marked our fifth year in India and we recently bolstered our senior management there with new hires. I look forward to our continued efforts in 2025 in bringing strategies to clients in these key markets and identifying opportunities to deliver value.”

Yusef Al Yusef, Global Head of Distribution at Investcorp, commented:“After a thorough process, and up against global peers, we are pleased to have been selected by KWAP for this important private equity mandate. KWAP chose Investcorp due to our strong track record and experience in managing investments, and we look forward to working together to drive meaningful impact.

“Our ongoing relationship with the China Investment Corporation, one of the world's most sophisticated institutional investors, also demonstrates our unparalleled investment track record and commitment to facilitating cross border cooperation between the GCC and China.”