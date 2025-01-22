Media reports Trump planning on freezing out UK Premier

(MENAFN) Incoming U.S. President Donald is reportedly planning to sideline British Prime Keir Starmer, potentially placing him "at the back of the queue" of world leaders invited to Washington, according to The Mail on Sunday. This move follows allegations from Trump’s team that the UK’s Labour Party interfered in the U.S. presidential election. Sources close to Trump suggest measures to exclude Starmer, including rejecting Labour figure Lord Mandelson’s candidacy for UK ambassador to Washington due to his perceived ties to China. Starmer may need to "eat humble pie" to secure a meeting with the incoming U.S. administration, the sources added.



Trump’s allies are reportedly considering Nigel Farage as a possible replacement for Starmer, calling it a form of "revenge" for Labour's actions. Farage is expected to attend Trump’s inauguration, along with former UK Prime Ministers Liz Truss and Boris Johnson. During the 2024 U.S. election, Labour’s Sofia Patel allegedly encouraged party staff to campaign for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in key swing states. Trump’s allies have filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission, accusing Labour of foreign election interference. One insider criticized Labour’s involvement as “election interference, plain and simple,” and voiced strong disapproval of the party's actions.



Trump’s team is said to prefer dealing with non-traditional routes and views Starmer as "irrelevant." While a meeting could happen eventually, it is suggested that Starmer is more concerned about the optics than Trump, who reportedly cares less about the timing of a potential visit. Downing Street sources downplay the tensions, emphasizing ongoing "constructive" talks with Trump’s team to arrange a visit for Starmer. Starmer remains hopeful that his efforts to build a positive relationship with Trump could shield the UK from punitive trade tariffs. Trump is reportedly planning a second state visit to the UK, potentially bypassing the British government and appealing directly to the Royal Family. If granted, this would make him the first elected politician in modern history to receive two state visits, following his 2019 trip hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

MENAFN22012025000045015687ID1109117307