Trump aims at Biden-era social media ‘censorship’

(MENAFN) US President Donald has signed an executive order aimed at preventing officials from infringing on free speech under the pretext of combating misinformation. The order criticizes the Biden administration for allegedly pressuring social platforms to censor content, including the suppression of the New York Post's 2020 story on Hunter Biden’s laptop and the removal of Covid-related posts.



Trump’s executive order accuses the government of violating constitutional speech rights by influencing platforms like and to remove content that did not align with its preferred narrative. It mandates that no federal agent or employee engage in activities that limit free speech, reinforcing that government censorship is unacceptable in a free society.



Additionally, the US State Department's Global Engagement Center, criticized for censoring Republican viewpoints, was shut down in December 2024, following accusations of overreach and violations of the First Amendment.

