Arab Aviation Summit 2025 To Chart Industry Transformation Under Saudi Vision 2030

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)

The 12th edition to be held on the 17th and 18th of February in Riyadh

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 2025: The 12th edition of the Arab Summit (AAS), the region's leading event, will take place this year on the 17th and 18th of February in Riyadh hosted by H.E. Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Duailj, President of the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).

This year's summit is hosted under the theme“Uniting Leaders, Building Tomorrow: Advancing Global Aviation”. The theme, highlighting the core values of collaboration, forward-thinking leadership, and the global impact of aviation advancements, underscores the transformative role of Arab aviation, propelling the global sector to new standards of innovation, sustainability, and excellence.

Long-established as the regional voice of the aviation industry and endorsed by Arab governments, the AAS provides a crucial platform for shaping the future of aviation and tourism. This summit unites key stakeholders, including government officials, private sector leaders, media representatives, and innovators, fostering collaborative discussions and strategic partnerships. Furthermore, the AAS extends the Arab world's influence globally, solidifying its position as a key player in the international aviation landscape.





“As a key platform for driving collaboration and innovation in aviation, the Arab Aviation Summit reflects Airbus' long-term commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the wider region. Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, this initiative highlights the Kingdom's pivotal role in shaping the future of global aviation”, said Gabriel Semelas, President, Airbus Africa and the Middle East.“Together, with our partners and stakeholders, we are dedicated to building a more connected and sustainable future while supporting the region's long-term growth.”

Majid Khan, CEO of the Saudi Connectivity Program, highlighting the summit's role in developing stronger relationships not only with operators but also with cross-sector organizations, said,“The Arab Aviation Summit 2025 serves as a vital platform for fostering stronger relationships, not just within the aviation sector but also across industries. By bringing together operators, innovators, and cross-sector organizations, the summit drives collaboration that unlocks transformative opportunities aligned with Saudi Vision 2030. This collective effort reinforces the Kingdom's position as a global hub for innovation and connectivity.”

The 2025 summit will spotlight key themes shaping the future of Arab aviation under Saudi Vision 2030 and its transformative impact on the Kingdom's aviation sector, and its potential to elevate the industry on a global scale.

Supported by a global network of industry leaders, including IATA, the Arab Air Carriers' Organization, AVILEASE, Airbus, Collins Aerospace, CFM International, the Saudi Connectivity Program, THC, Cirium, and others, the 2025 summit offers participants unparalleled access to curated content and best practices for airlines, airports, innovation, costumer experience, general aviation, training and advanced air mobility. Attendees will benefit from exclusive networking opportunities, insightful industry workshops, high level roundtables, expert-led masterclasses, and a host of other engaging opportunities.

About Arab Aviation Summit:

The Arab Aviation Summit (AAS) is an industry initiative committed to improving the state of Arab aviation and tourism by facilitating a constructive dialogue for public-private co-operation. Referred to as the 'voice of the industry', this initiative attracts the largest assembly of top executives from the aviation and tourism sector as well as Arab media.