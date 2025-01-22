Panama promises to fight US control of canal

(MENAFN) Panama has firmly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to regain control of the Panama Canal. In response to Trump's inaugural speech, President Jose Mulino stated that Panama would maintain control over the canal, emphasizing its permanent neutrality. Mulino reminded that the canal had been handed over to Panama in 1999 following a long struggle and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to facilitating international trade through the critical waterway.



Trump, in his speech, argued that the U.S. should take back control of the canal to prevent Chinese influence in the region and to address what he called Panama’s overcharging of American vessels. Despite these remarks, Mulino insisted that no country would interfere with Panama’s sovereignty over the canal. The dispute underscores the broader foreign policy approach of Trump’s "America First" stance, which has also led to tensions with other nations, including Canada and Greenland.

