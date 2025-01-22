Biden makes last-minute family pardon

(MENAFN) In his final moments as president, Joe Biden granted a blanket pardon to several members of his family, shielding them from potential ramifications that could arise under the incoming administration. Biden defended the action, claiming that his family had been subjected to sustained aimed at harming him.



The pardon applies to any nonviolent offenses committed by Biden’s family members from January 1, 2014, until the end of his presidency. The individuals included are James B. Biden, his wife Sara Jones Biden, Valerie Biden Owens (his sister), her husband John T. Owens, and Francis W. Biden (his brother). Biden emphasized that the pardon should not be interpreted as an admission of wrongdoing on their part.



This move also impacts the ongoing investigation into James Biden’s alleged influence-peddling activities, which have been scrutinized by Congressional Republicans and journalists. Though he faced no criminal charges, James Biden had been accused of lying to Congress and acting as an unregistered foreign agent. Hunter Biden, the president’s son, was pardoned earlier for his conviction on tax and gun charges. The pardon, which bypasses Biden's previous promises not to intervene in his son's legal matters, has sparked controversy.

MENAFN22012025000045015687ID1109117375