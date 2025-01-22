Trump pledges to send US astronauts to Mars

(MENAFN) In his inaugural speech, US President Donald committed to sending American astronauts to Mars, calling the colonization of the Red Planet a vital goal for the nation. Trump emphasized that such ambition is key to a nation's greatness, stating, "We will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the Stars and Stripes on the planet Mars."



Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, a longtime advocate for Mars colonization, showed his support for the statement, raising his thumbs in approval. Musk, who had backed Trump during his campaign, has made it clear that Mars exploration is a priority. He also gave estimates about the timeline for SpaceX missions, suggesting that uncrewed missions to Mars could happen within two years, with crewed missions potentially following in four years.



Musk has previously proposed that Mars should adopt a new form of governance, such as direct democracy, rather than representative systems, allowing Martians to decide how they are ruled.

