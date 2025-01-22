Trump eliminates transgender rights, DEI

(MENAFN) On his first day back in office, President Donald signed two executive orders that undo key policies established during Joe Biden’s administration regarding transgender rights and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. The orders, which immediately sparked backlash from civil rights organizations, reflect Trump’s push to reshape policies on gender and diversity.



One of the orders, titled “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government,” mandates the removal of gender identity protections from federal policies. It emphasizes that there are only two genders—male and female—and directs agencies to update official documents such as passports and visas to reflect this. Additionally, it prohibits federal funding for gender transition services in prisons. Trump underscored this order in his inaugural address, framing it as a step toward protecting women’s rights and restoring “biological truth.”



The second order reverses Biden’s 2021 directive requiring federal agencies to reassess policies that could negatively impact transgender individuals. Trump’s order calls for a review of DEI initiatives, which he views as discriminatory, and could result in the termination of programs related to diversity training and environmental justice grants.



Civil rights groups, including the Human Rights Campaign and Asian Americans Advancing Justice, quickly condemned the moves, pledging to challenge the orders. Meanwhile, corporate America has been grappling with changes to DEI initiatives, with some companies scaling back efforts while others, like Costco and Apple, maintain their commitments to diversity.

