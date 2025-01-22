Media reports Trump’s DOGE co-leader to retreat

(MENAFN) Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, initially appointed to co-lead US President Donald Trump's Department of Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Elon Musk, is reportedly set to step down from his position. reports suggest that Ramaswamy plans to announce his campaign to run for governor of Ohio instead.



Sources confirmed Ramaswamy's departure from the DOGE agency, which was tasked with cutting unnecessary spending, due to dissatisfaction with his performance. An insider claimed, "Vivek has worn out his welcome," while a separate report indicated that Ramaswamy’s decision was influenced by a snub from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, who selected his deputy Jon Husted for a Senate seat instead of Ramaswamy.



With Ramaswamy leaving, the DOGE initiative will now be primarily under Elon Musk's leadership, with some in Trump’s inner circle viewing Ramaswamy's gubernatorial run as a way to clear the path for Musk. DOGE, initially proposed during Trump’s presidential campaign, aims to reduce government spending by up to $2 trillion by 2026.

