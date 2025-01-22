Trump appends US foreign assistance

(MENAFN) President Donald has signed an executive order halting all US foreign development assistance for 90 days, pending a review of the country’s foreign aid strategy. The decision was made on his first day back in office and aims to realign foreign aid with US national interests.



Trump has long been critical of foreign aid, particularly to countries like Ukraine, and during his reelection campaign, he promised to reduce the financial burden on American taxpayers and focus more on domestic concerns. The executive order states that current foreign aid allocations are misaligned with American values and priorities, and in some cases, contribute to global instability by supporting ideas that conflict with US interests.



The order instructs federal agencies, led by the Office of Management and Budget and overseen by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to conduct a comprehensive review. Rubio has the authority to waive the 90-day freeze for specific programs. The extent of the impact on existing foreign aid programs remains unclear, as some funding has already been allocated by Congress.



This move reflects Trump’s previous presidency, when he sought to reduce funding for various UN agencies and foreign aid initiatives. The United States has been a major backer of Ukraine, especially during the 2022 escalation of the conflict, with over $112 billion in assistance approved by Congress in 2022 alone. Russia has consistently criticized such support, viewing it as a threat to regional stability.

