US terminates Biden-era app that assisted Mexican immigrants

(MENAFN) Shortly after being sworn in as the 47th president, Donald followed through on his campaign promises by terminating the CBP One app, which was introduced under the Biden administration to help migrants schedule appointments at border entry points. The app, which allowed migrants to apply for entry through a lottery system at several southwest border ports, was discontinued by US and Border Protection (CBP) immediately after Trump’s inauguration.



Trump has long pledged to strengthen border security and curb illegal immigration, calling the app part of Biden's ineffective border policies. In his inaugural address, he reaffirmed his commitment to stopping illegal migration, declaring a national emergency at the southern border and vowing to send back millions of undocumented migrants. Trump also reiterated plans to reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy and target criminal cartels operating near the border. As of now, around 270,000 migrants were reportedly waiting for appointments through the now-canceled app.

