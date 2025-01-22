Trump gets sworn in as 47th US leader

(MENAFN) Donald J. was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States during a ceremony held at the US Capitol Rotunda, with Chief Justice John Roberts administering the oath of office. Vice President J.D. Vance also took his oath, officiated by Justice Brett Kavanaugh.



In his inaugural address, Trump declared that his election represented a mandate to "completely and totally reverse" what he described as the "many betrayals" of the past four years. He boldly stated, “From this moment on, America’s decline is over,” and emphasized that the journey to reclaim the nation was difficult, citing an assassination attempt on his life during a campaign rally last July.



Trump promised swift action on his first day in office, pledging a "revolution of common sense." He vowed to declare a national emergency on the southern border, sending troops to counter what he called the “disastrous invasion” and immediately halting illegal immigration. He also promised to deport "millions of criminal aliens."



On the foreign policy front, Trump promised to measure US strength by avoiding unnecessary wars and focusing on peacemaking. He expressed his intent to declare a national energy emergency, with a focus on increasing domestic drilling to combat rising inflation.



Trump also declared that gender politics would be defined by the government’s official stance on “only two genders: male and female,” and asserted his commitment to ending government censorship and reinstating free speech in the US.

