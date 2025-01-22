Lavrov discusses impact of Trump’s return to White House

(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov discussed the potential impact of Donald Trump’s return to the White House on global affairs during a meeting of the Russian National Security Council. Lavrov noted that the policies of the new US administration would significantly shape the global order, particularly in regions like the Middle East and Ukraine.



Lavrov emphasized that the US, as a key player, will influence the positions of its allies in Europe and Asia. He also mentioned that it remains uncertain whether Trump’s campaign promises will align with his actions once in office. has criticized the Biden administration’s policies, which he claims escalated global tensions and brought the world closer to conflict.



Lavrov further remarked that Russia is open to engaging with the US, and Trump’s intentions to restore relations with Russia and address the Ukraine conflict were welcomed by Moscow. Trump has also expressed plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon after taking office.

