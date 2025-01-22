Syrian FM announces Syria will take part in World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland

(MENAFN) Syrian Foreign Asaad Al-Shaibani announced on Tuesday that Syria will take part in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, for the first time in its history. In a post on the "X" platform, Al-Shaibani stated that Syria's participation would offer an opportunity to present the country's development vision and the aspirations of its people to the international community.



"I will be honored to represent Syria for the first time in its history at the 2025 World Economic Forum in Davos," Al-Shaibani said. "We aim to convey our development vision for Syria’s future and the great aspirations of our people to the world." The Davos Forum is one of the most significant global economic events, gathering leaders and decision-makers annually to discuss key economic and development issues. The 55th annual meeting of the forum is currently being held in Switzerland, running from Sunday through Friday, January 24.



This year's event, according to the forum’s official website, is organized under the theme "Cooperation in an Era of Intelligence" and will bring together leaders from government, business, and civil society, alongside prominent scientific and cultural thinkers. The meeting is expected to serve as a trusted global platform for dialogue and cooperation, with a focus on collaboration between public and private sectors.

MENAFN22012025000045015687ID1109117242