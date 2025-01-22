I Believe In Life, Magic And Dogged Pursuit, Says Gautham Vasudev Menon

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 22 (IANS) On the eve of the release of his first Malayalam 'Dominic And The Ladies Purse', featuring none other than Malayalam superstar Mammootty in the lead, ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon has said that he believes in“life, magic and dogged pursuit”.

Taking to his timeline on X, Gautham wrote,“From when I watched 'Thaniyavarthanam', 'Amaram', 'Thalapathi', 'Vadakkan Veeragatha', 'CBI Diary Kurippu', 'New Delhi', and 'August 1', being spellbound and thinking I must get to work with this man. To now directing him in a film that's also produced by him, I believe in life, magic, and dogged pursuit. #Mammooty sir as C.I Dominic in #DominicAndTheLadiesPurse In Cinema From Tomorrow.”

The film, an investigative thriller that has loads of fun as well, has triggered huge expectations not just among fans and film buffs but also film critics.

A trailer of the film that was released a few days ago shows Mammootty playing a boastful detective called Dominic, who runs a detective agency called the Dominic Detective Agency in the film.

Dominic gives the impression of a man who is interested in singing his own praises. He often brags about his skills to his greenhorn assistant (played by Gokul Suresh), who admires all his moves. The plot thickens when an elderly relative of Dominic finds an unclaimed ladies purse at a hospital and asks him to find its owner for her. What starts off as a simple case then turns murky.

The trailer gives away the fact that the film will be both thrilling and at the same time, highly entertaining with the boastful detective being responsible for bringing in the laughs.

The film, which is scheduled to release on January 23, has been produced by Mammootty's own production house Mammootty Kampany.

Apart from Mammootty, who plays the lead, the film will also feature a number of actors including Gokul Suresh, Sushmita Bhat , Viji Venkitesh , Vineeth and Vijay Babu in pivotal roles.

Music for the film is by Darbuka Siva, who had earlier scored the music for Gautham Menon's Ennai Noki Paayum Thota. Cinematography is by Vishnu R Dev and editing for the film is is by Anthony.