CyberHive joins forces with UAE-based Meerana to develop cyber security solutions to protect against online threats

(MENAFN- Shamalcomms) • The strategic collaboration is designed to drive technological excellence and ensure a more secure digital future, protecting against the ever-evolving threat for organisations around the world



• With online security breaches on the rise, CyberHive provides essential tools for companies looking to protect themselves against criminals and other threats



• UK-headquartered CyberHive and UAE-based Meerana inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the most recent edition of Dubai Business Forum UK



CyberHive, a leading UK-headquartered global cyber security company with a regional head office in Dubai, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with UAE-based technology Meerana. The strategic collaboration aims to drive technological excellence and ensure a more secure digital future for organisations worldwide.



Facilitated under the sponsorship of Dubai Chambers, CyberHive and Meerana inked the MoU at the most recent Dubai Business Forum in London. With focuses including trade, finance and technology, the invitation-only event saw business leaders and investors strengthen existing ties between the UK and Dubai and forge new relationships by exploring opportunities for collaboration and growth across myriad sectors.



Headquartered in Dubai, Meerana is at the forefront of developing innovative smart solutions that redefine business planning and operations. By blending expert consultation, tailored products, and cutting-edge managed services, Meerana empowers organisations with transformative technologies and best practices, delivering exceptional value to its customers and partners.



According to the UAE Cyber Security Council’s State of the UAE – Cybersecurity Report 2024, the Emirates is home to at least 155,000 vulnerable assets, with more than 40% of the top vulnerabilities being over five years old. CyberHive’s cutting-edge solutions offer an essential toolkit for organisations across the full spectrum of industry as they attempt to safeguard themselves and their clients against ever-evolving online threats.



Ben Locke, GCC Distributor, CyberHive, said: “My colleagues and I are thrilled to have entered into this strategic relationship. Having firmly established itself as a leader in developing and implementing smart solutions, Meerana is ideally placed to leverage CyberHive’s comprehensive suite of threat protection modules to provide enhanced security to organisations across the UAE and beyond.



“At CyberHive, we are committed to building partnerships that accelerate innovation and result in simple, secure and performant solutions,” Locke continued. “We look forward to working closely with our counterparts at Meerana to advance cyber security solutions and foster fresh innovation.”



Matar Almehairi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Meerana, said: “Through this MOU with CyberHive, we are advancing our commitment to pioneering innovative cyber resilience solutions. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and adaptive strategies, we aim to provide robust and future-ready security frameworks for businesses and government entities across the UAE.”



CyberHive offers a selection of advanced cyber security products based on zero-trust principles. CyberHive Connect, the company’s flagship product, is a zero-trust, software-defined mesh network with quantum-safe cryptography that employs real-time intrusion detection and verification technology to protect networks from the latest cyber threats.



Supplementary modules offered by CyberHive include CyberHive Gatekeeper, a cloud access security broker (CASB) platform for securing Microsoft 365, and CyberHive Trusted Cloud, which provides secure hosting for sensitive workloads in the cloud and on premises.



The company is ISO 27001 (Information Security Management Systems) certified, Cyber Essentials Plus certified, and an approved UK government G-Cloud supplier. Cyberhive also recently received funding from the European Space Agency, further underscoring its position in the market



For full details of CyberHive’s state-of-the-art cyber security technologies, visit cyberhive.com.



To find out more about the solutions offered by Meerana, visit meerana.ae.





