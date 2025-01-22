عربي


Russian Army Lost Another 1,950 Soldiers In Ukraine

1/22/2025 3:08:42 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to January 22, 2024, amount to about 823,980 people, including another 1,950 people over the past day.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine on facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Also, the Defense Forces destroyed 9,844 (+11) Russian tanks, 20,485 (+8) armored combat vehicles, 22,194 (+60) artillery systems, 1,262 (+0) MLRS, 1,050 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, and 331 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical level UAVs - 23,039 (+141), cruise missiles - 3,051 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), motor vehicles and tankers - 34,837 (+155), special equipment - 3,711 (+1).

Read also: DIU snipers destroy group of Russian military near Pokrovs

The data is being updated.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 21, as of 22:00, 109 firefights between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian aggressors took place at the front


MENAFN22012025000193011044ID1109116174


UkrinForm

