Russian Army Lost Another 1,950 Soldiers In Ukraine

The total combat losses of Russian in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to January 22, 2024, amount to about 823,980 people, including another 1,950 people over the past day.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Also, the Defense Forces destroyed 9,844 (+11) Russian tanks, 20,485 (+8) armored combat vehicles, 22,194 (+60) artillery systems, 1,262 (+0) MLRS, 1,050 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, and 331 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical level UAVs - 23,039 (+141), cruise missiles - 3,051 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), motor vehicles and tankers - 34,837 (+155), special equipment - 3,711 (+1).

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 21, as of 22:00, 109 firefights between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian aggressors took place at the front.