Beware of Sweet Deceptions: Kaspersky Warns of Dubai Chocolate Scams

(MENAFN- Bashir Mraish Consultancy) Consumers across the world are eager to indulge in Dubai’s luxurious chocolate. However, cybercriminals are exploiting this trend to deceive unsuspecting buyers. Kaspersky experts have uncovered a series of scams related to the growing demand, ranging from impersonating trusted brands to creating entirely fraudulent storefronts.

Impersonating official stores

Experts at Kaspersky have identified a fraudulent campaign targeting consumers in the United Arab Emirates – where cybercriminals created fake websites impersonating Deliveroo, the trusted delivery service and Fix Dessert Chocolatier, the makers of the famous Dubai chocolate. By mimicking the appearance of official stores and platforms, cybercriminals can exploit consumer trust and brand reputation to lure unsuspecting buyers into paying for chocolate “orders” that are never fulfilled.



An example of a scam chocolate store posing as Deliveroo



Prashant Talwar, Director of Groceries & Retail at Deliveroo UAE said: “At Deliveroo, we are dedicated to ensuring a safe and secure experience for our users. Fix Dessert Chocolatier is exclusively available on Deliveroo; therefore, it should only be purchased on our official platform.”



Standalone fraudulent stores

In other cases, scammers created entirely fake e-commerce platforms, posing as independent vendors from around the world. These fraudulent websites promise Dubai’s chocolate but vanish once payments are collected, leaving consumers empty-handed. Fraudulent shops like these target users all over the world.

Sarah Hamouda, founder of FIX Dessert Chocolatier, commented: “We are dedicated to providing an authentic FIX experience, ensuring our chocolate is crafted, stored, packed, and delivered to the highest standards. FIX is exclusively available in Dubai and Abu Dhabi through Deliveroo. We frequently alert our customers about scammers through our social channels and urge them to report any unauthorized resellers or accounts. We hope they remain vigilant against scammers who might overcharge, offer different products, or improperly store FIX resulting in an unpleasant experience to our customers."

“Scammers are often quick to capitalize on trends, and the Dubai chocolate craze is a prime example of this. Using tactics that prey on consumer enthusiasm and trust in established brands is an effective way for cybercriminals to succeed,” warned Olga Svistunova, a security expert at Kaspersky. “To protect themselves and avoid disappointment, it is crucial that users pay attention to details, take time to verify the authenticity of online stores and be wary of any deals that seem unusually generous – they may be designed to deceive.”



Examples of scam chocolate websites



Kaspersky has provided the following tips to avoid falling victim to such scams:

• Verify website authenticity: Check URLs, domain names, and customer reviews before making purchases online. In this case, it advised to only purchase Fix Dessert Chocolatier from the official Deliveroo website.

• Be wary of unsolicited offers: Scammers often use pop-ups, ads, or phishing emails to direct users to fraudulent sites.

• Avoid sharing personal information: Only provide sensitive details on secure, verified platforms.

• Use comprehensive security solutions: Reliable cybersecurity software, like Kaspersky Premium, can block phishing sites and prevent malware infections.





